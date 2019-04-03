Work starts on $200M all-weather road network in Region 9

As part of several planned initiatives for Region Nine, close to four thousand residents of the Rupununi, (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) will soon benefit from improved road connectivity.

According to a Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs (MoIPA) press release, the alignment which began almost a week ago will see road improvements consisting of approximately seventy miles of all-weather road.

The alignment will stretch from Toka Village in the North Rupununi into Kwaimatta, Yupukari, Quatata, Kaicumbay, Fly Hill, through Parishara, Nappi, Hiawa, and into central Lethem and will be the first of its kind. What has existed in the past were trails through the respective villages, the MoIPA release added.

J.R Ranch Construction and B&R Construction are the executing contractors with the project being funded by Guyana Geology and Mines Commission with a budget of approximately $200 million…..