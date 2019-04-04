Woman charged with wounding another, remanded

A woman who was accused of repeatedly stabbing another, was yesterday remanded to prison, after the virtual complainant told the court that the accused was still threatening to kill her.

Stacyann Chandra denied the charge, which alleged that on November 20, 2018 at Water Street, Tiger Bay, she unlawfully and maliciously wounded Tamieka Adams.

Prosecutor Annalisa Brummell objected to bail, because facts stated that Chandra went to Adams’ residence, where she dealt her several stabs all about her body. Furthermore, there is a medical certificate to prove the injuries sustained by Adams.

Adams, who was present in the courtroom, told Magistrate Faith McGusty that whenever Chandra sees her on the streets, she would threaten her, telling her that, “One of these days, ah gon kill yuh.”

The Magistrate then remanded Chandra to prison, explaining that it is likely, if granted bail, Chandra would interfere with Adams.

The matter was then adjourned until April 24, 2019.