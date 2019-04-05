Housing Minister’s husband got construction contract from CH&PA

Godfrey Yearwood, the husband of Minister Valerie Adams-Yearwood, has been granted at least one contract to construct houses for the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

Chief Executive Officer of CH&PA Lelon Saul yesterday confirmed to Stabroek News that Yearwood was contracted to build units as part of the agency’s “Housing Solutions and Beyond project” which was executed in 2017.

“I believe Mr Yearwood was contracted to build some units, about five houses specifically 1 duplex, two elevated houses and two flat houses sometime in 2017,” he said in response to questions from Stabroek News.

The Minister’s husband receiving a contract from an agency she had oversight of would be seen as a serious conflict of interest. Adams-Yearwood has not been available to comment on this matter and her ministry has said nothing about it since the issue has been raised…..