Leguan youth dies by drowning

The death of a Leguan youth has left his family calling on the police to conduct a thorough probe into his death, since they believe foul play was involved.

An autopsy performed on 22 year-old Mark Narine, a labourer of Endeavour, Leguan, Essequibo River, gave his cause of death as drowning. The autopsy also revealed that Narine was severely beaten as evidence of blunt trauma was found on his face and hands.

His father Ramdat Narine, yesterday told Stabroek News that his family believes the police are dragging their feet on the investigation.

“I went to the station and corporal telling me that they need someone who see what happen to come forward… they are the police they supposed to go and investigate…” the grieving father said. He added that from all indications the police are not investigating the matter despite the autopsy indicating his son was beaten prior to his death…..