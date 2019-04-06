Electrician charged with stealing $1.5M from employer

An electrician, who was accused of stealing over $1 million from his employer, was yesterday remanded to prison after a city court heard of his recent conviction on a similar charge and his failure to attend one of his trials.

Dhanraj Ramgobind, 29, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that between May, 2018 and July, 2018, at Cummingsburg, being employed by Kumar Chitram, he stole $1,570,314.

The charge was read by Magistrate Leron Daly…..