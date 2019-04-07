Indonesian national dies after hitting head on felled tree root

An Indonesian national died on Friday morning after he reportedly fell and struck his head while cutting trees at West Kuruabaru Backdam, Demerara River.

Dead is Daniel Sambara, 45, a chain saw operator, of Mabura Hill.

Sunday Stabroek understands that the incident occurred around 9 am.

Reports are that Sambara was cutting trees, when he fell and struck his head on the root of one of the uprooted trees. He sustained head injuries and a broken leg and was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sambara’s body is presently at the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination.