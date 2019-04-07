Guyana News

Indonesian national dies after hitting head on felled tree root

By Staff Writer

An Indonesian national died on Friday morning after he reportedly fell and struck his head while cutting trees at West Kuruabaru Backdam, Demerara River.

Dead is Daniel Sambara, 45, a chain saw operator, of Mabura Hill.

Sunday Stabroek understands that the incident occurred around 9 am.

Reports are that Sambara was cutting trees, when he fell and struck his head on the root of one of the uprooted trees. He sustained head injuries and a broken leg and was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sambara’s body is presently at the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Ali banking on experience to win polls, deliver 50,000-jobs promise

Accused in Albouystown businesswoman’s murder succumbs after beating by fellow inmates

E’quibo farmhand fatally stabbed by co-worker during drinking spree

E’quibo farmhand fatally stabbed by co-worker during drinking spree

Comments

Trending