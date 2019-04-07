Lone juvenile still on the run following NOC escape

One of the six juveniles who escaped from the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) at Onderneeming, Essequibo, late last month, remains on the lam, while the others have either been recaptured or have voluntarily returned.

Divisional Commander Khali Pareshram confirmed to Sunday Stabroek that five of the six juveniles are now back in custody. The six juveniles had escaped during sometime between March 25th and 26th, in the second breakout from the facility within a two-week period.

The incident was only reported to the police days after, Pareshram had said.

Reports had revealed that the juveniles, all boys, escaped while they were in the yard after being taken out of the detention area for baths.

Recently, there have been several breakouts from the facility, which has raised concerns about its security.

Less than two weeks prior to this incident, 24 juveniles escaped.

All of them have since either been recaptured or have voluntarily returned.