Around $100m to be spent on mangroves restoration – Ministry

Almost $100 million will be spent to construct structures to create conditions that will support mangrove restoration at Anna Regina as well as at Beterverwagting and La Bonne Intention, the Ministry of Agriculture says.

In a press release yesterday, the ministry said given the fact that Guyana’s economic well-being is tied to the safety and protection of coastal resources and land, the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute’s Mangrove Restoration Project intends to focus its 2019 restoration activities on creating mangrove environments in Regions Two and Four respectively.

According to coordinator of the Mangrove Restoration and Management Department, Kene Moseley, these activities will be executed through the construction of groynes…..