CARICOM Competition Commission for close scrutiny of Scotiabank deal here

With a preliminary assessment that Guyana is one of three countries where Republic Bank’s takeover of Scotiabank could have anti-competitive effects, the CARICOM Competition Commission (CCC) has written to the Guyana Competition and Consu-mer Affairs Commission (CCAC) to assist with further assessments here.

Communications Officer at the CCAC, Allison Parker, confirmed to this newspaper that the CCC has “reached out.” Parker said that details of that communication will be made available this week.

Late March, the CCC said that it had “reached out” to the CCAC following an assessment of the impact the proposed sale of Scotiabank assets in nine Caribbean territories is likely to have on the regional banking sector…..