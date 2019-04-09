Guyana News

Moruca gets $17M in Presidential Grants

By Staff Writer
Parakese Senior Councillor, Terrence Edwards (left) receiving a cheque from Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock. (DPI photo)

Over $17M in Presidential Grants were presented to Santa Rosa and its satellites communities in the Moruca sub-district, Barima-Waini on Sunday, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The cheques were handed over to the senior councillors by Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock during a community engagement on longstanding issues of land, DPI said. Allicock was accompanied by Legal Advisor, David James and Project Officer, Alexi LaRose and other government officials.

Koko-Hutawari, Cabrora and Rincon each received $3M for the erection of multi-purpose buildings; Huradiah $1M to furnish its multi-purpose centre and purchase floodlights; Kumaka $1M to fence the Santa Rosa Guest House compound and to acquire woodworking tools and machinery to complement its woodworking facility…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

New US ambassador hopeful of peaceful acceptance of CCJ ruling on confidence vote

US to continue to encourage investment in Guyana, new ambassador says

NY-based Guyanese woman to sue over cavity search at CJIA

Comments

Trending