Moruca gets $17M in Presidential Grants

Over $17M in Presidential Grants were presented to Santa Rosa and its satellites communities in the Moruca sub-district, Barima-Waini on Sunday, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The cheques were handed over to the senior councillors by Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock during a community engagement on longstanding issues of land, DPI said. Allicock was accompanied by Legal Advisor, David James and Project Officer, Alexi LaRose and other government officials.

Koko-Hutawari, Cabrora and Rincon each received $3M for the erection of multi-purpose buildings; Huradiah $1M to furnish its multi-purpose centre and purchase floodlights; Kumaka $1M to fence the Santa Rosa Guest House compound and to acquire woodworking tools and machinery to complement its woodworking facility…..