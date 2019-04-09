Guyana News

Youth freed of child rape charge

By Staff Writer

Jarrell Duke, 21, was yesterday afternoon cleared of a charge that he raped a six-year-old boy while he was a teenager.

After close to about three hours of deliberations, a 12-member jury returned with its unanimous verdict, acquitting the young man of the offence, which stated that between December 14th and December 18th, 2013, he engaged in sexual penetration of the child. At the time Duke was 14.

While informing him that in light of the jury’s verdict he had been discharged and was, therefore, free to go, Justice Brassington Reynolds cautioned the young man that that was as close to a sentence of life imprisonment as he should ever want to get…..

