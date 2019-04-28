Canadian mining company finalising preliminary assessment for Toroparu gold mining project

Eight years after signing an agreement with the Government of Guyana for a gold mining project at Toroparu, in Region Seven, Canadian mining company Sandspring Resources says it is finalising a preliminary economic assessment for the project.

“Sandspring Resources is putting the finishing touches on a preliminary economic assessment for its Toroparu gold project in Guyana that rescopes the project’s prefeasibility study, and includes a third gold pit. It aims to table the study in a couple of months,” The Northern Miner reported last week.

The Canadian weekly trade journal quotes Sandspring’s CEO Rich Munson, in an interview with the publication, as saying, “All we’re really doing is building this same concept, the same conceptual operating plan that we had in 2013–2014. We’re just building it in two separate phases.”….