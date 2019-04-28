Guyana News

Gunmen beat, rob Canefield businesswoman

By Staff Writer
The store, which is located along the Canefield Village Public Road

Three bandits, armed with guns, yesterday robbed a Canefield Village, East Canje, Berbice businesswoman of over $200,000 in cash and phone cards in an attack during which they also assaulted her.

Yasodra Singh, 54, of Lot 21 Canefield, East Canje, Berbice, was at home with her three grandchildren, who are ages 10 years, nine years and nine months, when the men invaded the premises.

The attack occurred around 9 am…..

