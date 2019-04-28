Guyanese woman charged with smuggling migrants from Bahamas to Miami

A Guyanese woman has been arrested by federal authorities in the United States on charges of illegally bringing a boatload of undocumented foreigners from the Bahamas to Miami.

The Miami Herald reported that Marcia Sunita Pestano, 44, was granted a $250,000 bond on Friday as an alternative to detention before trial in Miami federal court. Her arraignment is set for May 7th.

The report said Pestano was arrested earlier this week after Homeland Security investigators coordinated an undercover operation targeting her as, according to a criminal complaint, she was suspected of directing “alien-smuggling ventures from various third countries through the Bahamas to the United States.”….