Guyana News

Guyanese woman charged with smuggling migrants from Bahamas to Miami

By Staff Writer

A Guyanese woman has been arrested by federal authorities in the United States on charges of illegally bringing a boatload of undocumented foreigners from the Bahamas to Miami.

The Miami Herald reported that Marcia Sunita Pestano, 44, was granted a $250,000 bond on Friday as an alternative to detention before trial in Miami federal court. Her arraignment is set for May 7th.

The report said Pestano was arrested earlier this week after Homeland Security investigators coordinated an undercover operation targeting her as, according to a criminal complaint, she was suspected of directing “alien-smuggling ventures from various third countries through the Bahamas to the United States.”….

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Accused ‘Sindicato’ gang member among three charged with Sparendaam lock-up murder

Guyana Goldfields reaches settlement with shareholders behind proxy challenge

Freeman Fordyce remanded on charges of trafficking Venezuelan women for sex

Comments

Trending