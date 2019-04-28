Guyana News

Rupert Craig Highway accident survivor says driver lost control due to mechanical problem

By Staff Writer
Dead: Videsh Lakeram Singh

The vehicle driven by office assistant Videsh Lakeram Singh, who lost his life during an accident on Friday night along the Rupert Craig Highway, is believed to have developed a mechanical problem while navigating a turn, leading to him losing control, according to survivor Rakesh Ramsaroop.

The police said in a statement yesterday that Singh, 37, and Ramsaroop were proceeding east along the northern lane of the northern carriageway of the highway at a fast rate in a car, PLL 4709. While negotiating a turn, the police added, Singh lost control of the car, which toppled several times before coming to a stop in a nearby trench.

The accident occurred around 11 pm…..

