Guyana News

Two still in custody as cops continue hunt for main suspect in Bartica miner’s murder

By Staff Writer
Nicholas Bobb

The two suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder of Bartica resident Perion Nicholas Bobb remain in custody as the police continue their hunt for the alleged mastermind of the crime.

This is according to Commander of ‘F’ Divi-sion Kevin Adonis, who told Sunday Stabroek yesterday that investigators are working towards wrapping up the investigation.

Once this is completed, Adonis said, the police will seek legal advice and the necessary actions will be taken. “The police are still doing some more work…. once we receive legal advice we will take the necessary actions,” he said…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Accused ‘Sindicato’ gang member among three charged with Sparendaam lock-up murder

Guyana Goldfields reaches settlement with shareholders behind proxy challenge

Freeman Fordyce remanded on charges of trafficking Venezuelan women for sex

Comments

Trending