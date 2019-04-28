Two still in custody as cops continue hunt for main suspect in Bartica miner’s murder

The two suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder of Bartica resident Perion Nicholas Bobb remain in custody as the police continue their hunt for the alleged mastermind of the crime.

This is according to Commander of ‘F’ Divi-sion Kevin Adonis, who told Sunday Stabroek yesterday that investigators are working towards wrapping up the investigation.

Once this is completed, Adonis said, the police will seek legal advice and the necessary actions will be taken. “The police are still doing some more work…. once we receive legal advice we will take the necessary actions,” he said…..