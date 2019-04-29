Broken Church St pipe leaves some city residents without water

A break in one of the Guyana Water Inc’s (GWI) 20-inch transmission lines on Church Street, resulted in service disruption for residents of central Georgetown yesterday and GWI’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Richard Van West-Charles said that the utility will have to look at upgrading the water distribution network in the city.

For most of Sunday, residents in the affected area were without water service. Engineers and field workers were, up to press time last night, working to rectify the break.

Van West-Charles was also present at the site and was being briefed by engineers on the situation.

“There is a break in one of the 20-inch transmission lines, this is the fourth break within two weeks. What we are now discovering and what the engineers are telling me is this break now is about a transmission line which was put down some years ago. It is now cracked along the pipe (where) you can see the water coming out…,” Charles explained to Stabroek News last night…..