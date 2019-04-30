No bail for accused in million-dollar Regent St store theft

Two men were yesterday remanded to prison after they were accused of stealing $1 million in cash and items from a city store.

Appearing in the courtroom of Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus to answer to the crime were Deon Brown and Trevin Alleyne.

The joint charge states that Brown and Alleyne, between April 26th and April 27th, broke and entered the business place of Viviknand Ramotar, located at Regent Road, Bourda, and stole a quantity of motor vehicle accessories as well as $500,000, with the total loss amounting to a total of $1 million.

Brown, 38, and Alleyne, 20, first pleaded guilty with explanation. However, their plea was changed to not guilty after the magistrate would have heard their explanation. Both men were later remanded to prison and are set to return for a follow-up hearing next month.