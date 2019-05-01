Report on natural resources transparency should spark public debate

Head of the National Secretariat of the Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GY-EITI), Rudy Jadoopat, says that he hopes the recently published EITI report for 2017 will be used to facilitate public debates and discussions about the state of the industry.

Speaking to Stabroek News on Saturday, Jadoopat explained that they were able to publish their report according to the timeline that was set by the international body, which is 18 months after becoming an EITI implementing country.

“We could not have missed that deadline. The Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG), which is the decision making body for the GY-EITI, on the April 25, approved the report after reviewing the draft,” Jadoopat said, while pointing out that the report was published on their site on Thursday…..