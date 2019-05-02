Reliance Police Station fails to respond to raid on Cumberland goldsmith

The Reliance Police Station yesterday morning failed to respond to a call from a Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice family, who discovered their house had been broken into and that they had been robbed of cash, jewellery and electronics.

Hamza Khan, also known as “Daniel”, a goldsmith of Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice, explained that his family went to bed around 11 pm on Tuesday and woke up around 3.30 am yesterday to discover their entire house ransacked. He further explained that the perpetrators gained access by removing a grill from a window in the lower flat and then opening their front door.

The man said he immediately called the Reliance Police Station but shockingly, ranks never responded to his call…..