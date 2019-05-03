Guyana-born cop dies in NY accident

A Guyanese-born New York City Police officer died in a crash yesterday morning on Peninsula Boulevard.

According to an article published by Newsday, 31-year-old Vincent Persaud of West Babylon, who was stationed in the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway was off-duty and heading to work, driving west on Peninsula Boulevard at 6:45am.

While he was driving, his car collided with another vehicle near the Hempstead Avenue intersection, Lynbrook Police Lt. Charles McCartney said.

The article explained that Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said during an unrelated news conference in Mineola that Persaud’s car careered off the road after the crash. He was pronounced dead at the Long Island Jewish Valley Stream after he suffered severe head trauma.

The other driver, who was not identified, was not seriously injured and the article noted that the crash is not considered criminal but the investigation is continuing.

Persaud, who was born in Guyana, joined the NYPD in July 2015 and spent his entire career in the 10st Precinct.