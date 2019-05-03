Guyana News

Hastings-Williams has ministerial responsibility for oil sector

By Staff Writer
Minister of State Dawn Hastings-Williams

Newly appointed Minister of State Dawn Hastings-Williams will be responsible for the oil sector, Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon said yesterday.

Harmon made this disclosure at a post-Cabinet press briefing after it was noted that Minister Hastings-Williams recently met with Petrobras, a Brazilian multinational corporation in the petroleum industry.

“She is the Minister of State and that is one of the departments that fall within the remit of the Minister of State within the Ministry of the Presidency,” Harmon said.

