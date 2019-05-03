Trial of accused in Mocha mechanic’s murder begins

The trial of Kenkassie Lynch for the alleged murder of Mocha mechanic Terrence Lanferman commenced yesterday morning before Justice Navindra Singh and a 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown.

The charge against Lynch, to which he has pleaded not guilty, is that on June 1st, 2015, he murdered Lanferman, 23, at Lot 37 Nelson Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara.

Testifying at yesterday’s hearing was an emotional Eunice Lanferman, the mother of the deceased, who recalled receiving a phone call as a result of which she rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where she saw the lifeless body of her son lying on a stretcher. She said his bloodied body bore several holes…..