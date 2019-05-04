‘Damning’ findings at SOCU require transfers, probable firings

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan said yesterday that the “damning” findings of the police audit of the financial records of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) require the “shifting around” of persons and possibly firings.

Ramjattan, while addressing questions at an Alliance for Change (AFC) press conference, declined to state some of the recommendations made but said that Commissioner of Police Leslie James recently told him that action will be taken.

According to information gleaned by Stabroek News, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Audit Department completed the audit several weeks ago and submitted same to James. Heading the list of more than a dozen recommendations is the immediate transfer of the unit’s head, Sydney James and his secretary, Kevin Haywood, who assisted in the writing up of records which were submitted as part of the audit investigation. They both are still employed at SOCU…..