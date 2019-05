A man was yesterday sentenced to nine months in jail after he admitted to escaping from lawful custody.

The charge against Roy Abrams alleged that on April 24th, 2019, while being in lawful custody at the Alberttown Police Station for the offence of simple larceny, he escaped.

Abrams admitted to the charge when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown yesterday and she sentenced him to nine months in jail.