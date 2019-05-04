Remigrant pensioner found dead with stab wounds at Springlands

A remigrant pensioner was found dead with five stab wounds about his body at his home at Springlands, Corentyne yesterday.

Police have so far held three persons for questioning about the death of Godfrey Branch, 73, of Lot 22 A Springlands Public Road, Corentyne, who is believed to have been the victim of a robbery.

Branch was discovered dead by his caretaker just after 9.15 am yesterday.

Stabroek News was told by a source with knowledge about the case that there were two wounds to his abdomen, one to the left side of his chest in the region of his heart, one to the right side of his chest and one to the back of the head.

Additionally, this publication was told that Branch’s feet were tied together at the ankles with a pair of purple trousers.

The man’s house was discovered ransacked and an undisclosed sum of cash was reported missing. A DVR with surveillance footage was also reported to be missing.

According to the caretaker, who did not want to be named, she last visited Branch around 9.15 pm on Thursday.

However, she told police that she returned around 9.15 yesterday morning and discovered that the door was still opened although the compound was secured.

She then reportedly jumped the fence and entered the upper flat of the building, where she discovered the deceased lying on the floor in the living room.

According to neighbours, the man would get up early in the mornings to water his plants.

The neighbours noted that it was the only time they would see the pensioner.

They said Branch previously worked at the National Insurance Scheme until his retirement, after which he migrated to the United States before returning to Guyana.