ANUG elects executive

-Jonas voted Chairperson, Ramkarran as General Secretary

By Staff Writer
ANUG Executive: From left are Jonathan Yearwood, Timothy Jonas, Ralph Ramkarran and Kian Jabour (ANUG photo)

New political party A New and United Guyana (ANUG) has announced the election of its first Executive Committee, with co-founders Timothy Jonas and Senior Counsel Ralph Ramkarran elected as Chairperson and General Secretary, respectively.

The elections took place last Sunday at the party’s first Members Meeting, where its constitution was also adopted.

According to a press release issued yesterday by the party, the formal election of the Executive Committee brings an end to the Steering Committee that had been in place since the party was formed in January.

Apart from Jonas and Ramkarran, Kian Jabour was elected as Assistant Secretary, while Jonathan Yearwood was elected Finance Secretary.

ANUG said an Executive Committee was also elected to support the elected office bearers but its membership was not named…..

