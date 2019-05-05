Guyana News

Body of missing girl, 2, recovered in Pomeroon River

By Staff Writer

The body of a two-year-old girl, who wandered off while playing in her yard, was recovered from the Pomeroon River yesterday afternoon, two days after she fell into a canal some 50 feet from her home.

The police said Zevarah France was last seen alive around 10 am on Thursday by her mother, Samantha Layne, at their Charity Squatting Area, Essequibo Coast home.

A police source told Sunday Stabroek that Layne reported that she was doing chores in the lower flat of her house with France in her company. Several minutes after, she said she noticed France was missing and she immediately raised an alarm…..

