CJIA says conditional award of duty-free shops ‘transparent’

In the wake of concerns expressed by local operators about the tendering process for duty-free shops at the Cheddi Jagan Inter-national Airport (CJIA), Timehri the corporation yesterday said that it followed a transparent process and made conditional awards.

“The Arrivals Duty-Free Concession was publicly advertised and a conditional award was made to the most responsive bidders. No new contract was entered into for Arrivals Duty-Free Concession,” the corporation said in a statement. The statement came after an article on the issue was published in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek.

“CJIAC values its relationship with its existing stakeholders and will continue to work with them to ensure that all new awards are done in an impartial and transparent manner,” the statement added…..