Teens being questioned on Parika farmer’s murder

By Staff Writer
Somdatt Ramgobin

The teenagers who were present at the home of Somdatt Ramgobin, during the time that the Parika Backdam farmer was shot and killed in a home invasion, are currently being questioned by the police.

Commander of ‘D’ Division Edmond Cooper, on Friday told Stabroek News that investigators are questioning the teenage boys in an effort to gather information on the perpetrators.

He explained that while they have managed to obtain some leads, they are still working to gather substantial information…..

