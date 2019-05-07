Canefield man dies after Cumberland hit and run

A Canefield Village, East Canje, Berbice man was found dead yesterday morning after an apparent hit and run in front of the Cumberland Village Market.

Keno Sinclair, also known ‘Akeem,’ 25, of First Street, Canefield, was discovered dead along the Cumberland Public Road around 6.15 am yesterday. He is believed to have been hit while making his way home from a wake.

A Don Robin Farm truck driver has since been arrested after he was caught washing what appeared to be blood from the truck he operates…..