Charlestown man dead, others injured after bus topples at Garden of Eden

-cops hunting for driver who fled scene

By Staff Writer
Dead: Michael Cozier

A 34-year-old Charlestown resident is now dead and several others, including a police constable, are injured after the minibus in which they were travelling toppled along the Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara Public Road on Sunday night.

Dead is Michael Culbert Cozier, also known as ‘Ricky,’ of Lot 3 Evans Street, Charlestown, who was a supervisor at BK Supermix. A search was still underway yesterday for the driver of the bus, who police say fled after the accident.

The injured passengers have been identified as Police Constable #18333 Linden Charles, who is stationed at the Mocha Outpost; Monique Isaacs, 62; Nafeeza Omroo, 24; Devon Benjamin, 23; and Asaneya Thom, 16…..

Alberttown businessman says SOCU owes almost $2M for car rentals

