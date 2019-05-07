Sound legal system needed for oil and gas sector

There is a need for legislation for dispute resolution, a reliable and predictable legal system and a judiciary that is capable of interpreting complex agreements to manage the oil and gas sector, former Executive Director of the Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) Calvin Wilson said on Saturday.

Wilson was at the time addressing media workers at the first day of a two-day Oil, Gas and Energy Transparency Training workshop that was organised by the Guyana Press Association (GPA) and sponsored by the Open Society Foundation.

He gave a presentation on “Enhancing Oil and Gas Transparency in Developing Nations,” and he said there is a need for the country to have a sound legal system, and if it is not strong then when the time comes for industry contracts to be resolved in court and it is not prepared to deal with them there would be serious problems…..