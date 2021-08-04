Ali says gov’t not hiding oil sector info

In the face of concerns that his administration has only paid lip service to transparency in its stewardship of the oil and gas sector, President Irfaan Ali on Monday announced that government is building a dedicated website to publish all available information.

“We are working now on a website that will have all the production details; that will have all the revenue details… that will have all the expenditure details. We are presently putting that system and institution in place,” Ali told a virtual press conference on Monday when asked about the lack of transparency and information on the sector.

“I do not believe that we have been hiding anything as it relates to the oil and gas sector,” he further contended as he claimed that “every piece of information that the government has, every discussions we have had… has been made public and shared with the public.”