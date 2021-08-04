Wakenaam residents to get new GWI well

Residents of Wakenaam in Region Three will soon benefit from improved water supply with the commencement of the drilling of a new well by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

In a release yesterday, the company stated that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shaik Baksh, and a technical team visited the island on Monday to inspect the well drilling which is being done within the compound of the Noitegedacht well station.

Chairman of the Wakenaam Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Sheikh Ahmad, Councillors, and several residents who were also present at the site visit.