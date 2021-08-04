Lyken Funeral Home to take legal action against police force for termination of contract

Following the termination of the contract between the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and Lyken/Newburg Funeral Home, the funeral company has decided to take legal action against the GPF.

Co-director of Lyken Funeral Home, Dr Dawn Stewart-Lyken said that she learnt of the termination of the contract, which was directed by the Ministry of Health, via the newspapers, further stating that no official document of termination was ever presented to the funeral home by the police. As such the company has since secured the services of attorney-at-law, Khemraj Ramjattan to represent its case.

In a previous report, the Police Corporate Communications Unit Director, Mark Ramotar, had said that the funeral home was not in compliance with the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). However, Stewart-Lyken provided documents showing that they are in compliance with both agencies.