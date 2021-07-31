Cops using assorted funeral homes after being barred from using Lyken/Newburg facility

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is now utilising the services of a number of funeral homes across the country to store the remains of individuals whose deaths are the subject of police investigations.

Deputy Director of the Force’s Corporate Communication Unit (CCU), Stan Gouveia, in an invited comment, told Stabroek News that the Force is trying to adopt a system whereby one funeral home is being used for each region.

However, he indicated that there are regions that do not have any funeral homes. “For instance there is none in Mahdia… People are usually stored like the old way, in ice and kept at their homes,” he said.