Ministry begins distribution of UK AstraZeneca vaccines

The distribution of AstraZeneca vaccines that were recently received from the United Kingdom has begun, the Minister of Health has reported.

During his daily COVID-19 update yesterday, Minister Dr Frank Anthony stated that the 84,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that were donated to Guyana by the United Kingdom have a storage temperature of between two to eight degrees Celsius and as such can be used in all regions.

“As you know the AstraZeneca vaccine, it would be stored between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius and this is quite good for us because our normal cold chain caters for 2 to 8 vaccines. So we have started that distribution process as of this morning,” Anthony informed, adding that the shots are being distributed to all vaccination hubs across the country.