New regional support units part of police force – President

Seeking to assuage concerns, President Irfaan Ali on Monday assured that the government’s new regional crime fighting units will not be a parallel police force.

“The Regional Joint Support Team cannot and will never be parallel to the Guyana Police Force. The Police Force is actively involved in this Regional Support Team. What is the difference is that now you have a broadened inter-agency unit that will assist in crime fighting. It is not parallel, it is not separate, it is part of,” Ali told a virtual press conference.

Ali said that the initiative was one promised in his party’s 2020 elections manifesto and is designed to help with the changing economic landscape as Guyana gains wealth from the oil and gas sector.