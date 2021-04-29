No word yet on AstraZeneca vaccines to be shared – US Ambassador

The United States recently announced that it will soon begin to share 60m AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines around the world and US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah Ann- Lynch says that it is President Joe Biden who will decide which countries benefit from the distribution.

At a press conference in the Upper Corentyne Area with members of the Berbice media, Lynch was questioned about whether Guyana will be on the list to receive from the distribution.

She noted that at this stage she does not have those details.