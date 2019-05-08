NIS begins 6 am pension payouts at Brickdam head office

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) yesterday made major adjustments to its work schedule so pensioners no longer have to spend long hours at its Brickdam head office.

The NIS yesterday opened its Brickdam office from 6 am to begin paying pensions and processing vouchers.

Despite the earlier opening, the NIS was scheduled to close “when the last pensioner leaves the compound,” according to the Chairman of the NIS Board John Seeram…..