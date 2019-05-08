Guyana News

NIS begins 6 am pension payouts at Brickdam head office

By Staff Writer

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) yesterday made major adjustments to its work schedule so pensioners no longer have to spend long hours at its Brickdam head office.

The NIS yesterday opened its Brickdam office from 6 am to begin paying pensions and processing vouchers.

Despite the earlier opening, the NIS was scheduled to close “when the last pensioner leaves the compound,” according to the Chairman of the NIS Board John Seeram…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Ex-cop facing extradition to US on drug trafficking charges

By
Court awards $1M each to West Berbice farmers after gov’t revocation of lands

Court awards $1M each to West Berbice farmers after gov’t revocation of lands

Man gets 65 years for murdering neighbour over Handsome Tree land

By

Comments

Trending