Oil and gas company to host career fair in Guyana

Guyanese looking to apply for entry positions into the oil and gas industry, will now be presented the opportunity, as Schlumberger Guyana will be hosting a career fair on Saturday.

According to an advertisement in yesterday’s edition of Stabroek News, Schlumberger, which is a provider of technology and services to the oil and gas industry, is currently recruiting for trainee positions in Guyana.

They are seeking candidates “who never stop asking questions” and advised that for persons serious about “doing your best work,” “there’s nowhere better to harness your energy.”

The recruiting team will be in Georgetown, at the Bishops’ High School on Carmichael Street, seeking “local talent”. The fair will run from 9 am to noon.

“If you have a sense of adventure and want to work with some of the world’s most advanced technology today, we invite you to come meet us,” the ad stated.

Persons are required to take along their resume/curriculum vitae, and their university or technical degrees for the positions which require such. Those positions include, Field Engineer, Field Specialist, Human Resource Representative and Laboratory Technician.

Persons seeking more information can do so by accessing the site careers.slb.com or www.youtube.com/schlumbergercareers.