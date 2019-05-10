Mahdia miner fatally stabbed

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Leavern Daniels, 44, a miner of Princeville Village, Mahdia which occurred about 11.45 pm at the above village, allegedly by a male known as “Tattoo Nose” who is currently being sought.

An investigation, police say, revealed that the victim and some friends were imbibing at a shop when the suspect approached their table and requested to partake of their alcohol but was denied. The police said that the suspect became annoyed and threatened to do the victim harm, after which he left.

Shortly after the victim departed and was on his way to a camp, when he was attacked and stabbed in the region of his abdomen by the suspect.

The victim was pronounced dead on arrival at the Mahdia Hospital.