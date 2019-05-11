Guyana News

Porter to do community service for market theft

-was caught on CCTV

Marcellous Gentle

A porter was yesterday ordered to perform four weeks of community service after admitting that he stole a music box from a Stabroek Market vendor.

Marcellous Gentle, 21, pleaded guilty to a charge, which alleges that on May 7th, at Stabroek Market, a public place, he broke and entered stall 54 and stole a wireless music box valued $3,000 from Glen Rajnarine.

The charge was read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the George-town Magistrates’ Court…..

