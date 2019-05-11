Tobacco Control Council holds first meeting

Almost two years after the passage of the Tobacco Control Act, the Tobacco Control Council was officially launched and held its first meeting yesterday.

The meeting, which was held at the Health Sector Development Unit’s (HSDU) Camp Street office, saw the council engaging Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence on strategies that can be used for national tobacco control.

The council comprises government, non-government and civil society organisations. Sitting on the council are Coordinator of Chronic Diseases in the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Dr Kavita Singh, Technical Officer attached to the MoPH Dr Mayon Amsterdam, Guyana Revenue Authority representative Mahadeo Ramjag, Guyana National Bureau of Standards representative Shailendra Rai, Assistant Director of Sports Melissa Dow-Richards, Director of Artistes in Direct Support Desiree Edghill, representative of the Giving Hope Foundation Dr Latoya Gooding, Chief Medical Officer Dr Shamdeo Persaud, who is the council’s chairman, and Kesaundra Alves, who serves as the legal officer for the council…..