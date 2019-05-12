Stray cattle at Port Kaituma a continuing nuisance to farmers, pilots

Aircraft operators and residents of Port Kaituma have expressed concern over stray cattle and dogs roaming in the community and more so, the airstrip.

The issue has been a grievance for residents for some time and to date the Port Kaituma Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) has not been able to completely address the issue.

Commenting on the matter, newly elected Chairman of the NDC, Orlando Thorne, in an interview told the Sunday Stabroek that getting the strays away from the airstrip is an issue they have been battling with as a community and blamed residents for contributing to the problem…..