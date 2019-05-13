Audit Office still awaiting clarification from ministry on D’Urban Park spending

The Audit Office of Guyana is currently awaiting the submission of additional information from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) to complete the audit of the spending associated with the controversial D’Urban Park project.

This is according to Auditor General Deodat Sharma who said on Thursday that a reminder will be sent to the ministry.

“We give them a draft and they said…we didn’t ask them for certain things. So we give them an opportunity now to provide it before we go to the final report,” he said. Sharma said that some time has passed and the information has not been provided. The draft report was submitted to the ministry in December.

Sharma said that if he doesn’t get the information requested despite the reminder, he will have to issue the final report…..