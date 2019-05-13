Finance Minister’s contempt case to be heard tomorrow

Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry will tomorrow at 9 am commence hearing the application made by Dipcon for Finance Minister Winston Jordan to be jailed for his failure to pay the US$2,228,400 awarded to the company in 2015.

Lawyers for the Trinidad construction company have asked the court to grant an administrative order compelling the minister to pay.

Justice Rishi Persaud handed down the judgment in the company’s favour on 21st October, 2015.

Stabroek News reached out to Jordan on Saturday for a comment on the way forward but he indicated that this information will come from the Attorney General’s chambers. “A comment will be forthcoming from AG Chambers,” was all he would say…..