Twenty-four pharmacists licensed to practise

On Saturday, 24 pharmacists recited the pharmacist’s oath after donning their white coats and being awarded their licences to practise.

The event, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said was held at the Herdmanston Lodge.The pharmacists would have obtained a bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from the University of Guyana (UG) and served a one-year internship at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

As is customary, after being outfitted with white coats, each pharmacist lit a candle from a single flame carried by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud. This, according to the Pharmacy Council, symbolizes the transition of leadership from the policy level down to the practice…..