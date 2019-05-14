Guyana News

Man charged over $45,000 armed robbery remanded

A man was on Monday remanded to prison, after being charged with armed robbery, in which it is alleged he took $25,000 cash and other items.

At the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday, it was alleged that Dexter Forde, on Tuesday, March 19, at Sideline Dam, La Penitence, Georgetown, while armed with a dangerous weapon, robbed Riaz Ghanie of a total of $45,000 in cash and items.

Items taken were an Alcatel phone, a birdcage, a haversack, a pair of slippers, and a blanket, along with $25,000 in cash…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Shore-based oil services company in major expansion

By

SWAT ranks deployed to Berbice after spike in robberies

By

Over $720M spent since 2016 on improvements to UG – Griffith

By

Comments

Trending